noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Gernot Rohr prolonge de 2 ans avec le Nigeria

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 252

Pin Gernot Rohr prolonge de 2 ans avec le Nigeria. AFP
Gernot Rohr prolonge de 2 ans avec le Nigeria. AFP

Gernot Rohr prolonge de 2 ans avec le Nigeria

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 252

La fédération de football du Nigeria (NFF) a confirmé mercredi avoir prolongé de deux ans le contrat du sélectionneur des Super Eagles, le technicien germano-français Gernot Rohr.

"Je suis heureux d'annoncer que la NFF et l'entraîneur Gernot Rohr ont conclu toutes les discussions autour du contrat et il va rester entraîneur des Super Eagles", a écrit le président de la fédération, Amaju Pinnick, sur Twitter.

Sélectionneur du Nigeria depuis 2016, avec à la clé une qualification pour le Mondial 2018 et une troisième place à la CAN 2019, Gernot Rohr, 66 ans, a auparavant entraîné les sélections du Burkina Faso, du Niger et du Gabon.

Les plus populaires
BeSoccer

BeSoccer

Infos 95K RANK 1
vues 691M RANK 1
Plus de cet auteur

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook