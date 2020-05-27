Gernot Rohr prolonge de 2 ans avec le Nigeria

"Je suis heureux d'annoncer que la NFF et l'entraîneur Gernot Rohr ont conclu toutes les discussions autour du contrat et il va rester entraîneur des Super Eagles", a écrit le président de la fédération, Amaju Pinnick, sur Twitter.

Sélectionneur du Nigeria depuis 2016, avec à la clé une qualification pour le Mondial 2018 et une troisième place à la CAN 2019, Gernot Rohr, 66 ans, a auparavant entraîné les sélections du Burkina Faso, du Niger et du Gabon.

I'm happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.