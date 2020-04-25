Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement

Ce n'est pas facile de rester enfermé à la maison. Et pour les enfants, encore moins.

Mais Eintracht a eu une idée. Le club voulait alléger au maximum la quarantaine de Diego, un jeune fan de l'équipe.

Il a envoyé chez lui Gonçalo Paciencia avec un gâteau. Le garçon ne s'y attendait pas et l'a reçu avec un grand sourire.

Le Portugais a offert au petit garçon un maillot pour son dixième anniversaire. Sans doute, un jour qu'il n'oubliera jamais.

.@gpaciencia9 visited a number of Eintracht members on their birthdays, including a delighted 10-year-old, Diego. And the young man has some skills on the ball…#AufJetzt #SGE pic.twitter.com/UaVuefqqoF