Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement
Ce n'est pas facile de rester enfermé à la maison. Et pour les enfants, encore moins.
Mais Eintracht a eu une idée. Le club voulait alléger au maximum la quarantaine de Diego, un jeune fan de l'équipe.
Il a envoyé chez lui Gonçalo Paciencia avec un gâteau. Le garçon ne s'y attendait pas et l'a reçu avec un grand sourire.
Le Portugais a offert au petit garçon un maillot pour son dixième anniversaire. Sans doute, un jour qu'il n'oubliera jamais.
.@gpaciencia9 visited a number of Eintracht members on their birthdays, including a delighted 10-year-old, Diego. And the young man has some skills on the ball…#AufJetzt #SGE pic.twitter.com/UaVuefqqoF— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 24, 2020