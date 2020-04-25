noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 473

Pin Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement. Captura/EintrachtT
Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement. Captura/EintrachtT

Gonçalo Paciencia sait comment rendre heureux un enfant pendant le confinement

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 473

Eintracht a voulu fêter l'anniversaire d'un de ses fans, malgré le confinement. Pour son 10e anniversaire, le club allemand a envoyé chez lui Gonçalo Paciencia, l'une de ses idoles.

Ce n'est pas facile de rester enfermé à la maison. Et pour les enfants, encore moins. 

Mais Eintracht a eu une idée. Le club voulait alléger au maximum la quarantaine de Diego, un jeune fan de l'équipe. 

Il a envoyé chez lui Gonçalo Paciencia avec un gâteau. Le garçon ne s'y attendait pas et l'a reçu avec un grand sourire. 

Les plus populaires

Le Portugais a offert au petit garçon un maillot pour son dixième anniversaire. Sans doute, un jour qu'il n'oubliera jamais.

 

BeSoccer

BeSoccer

infos 92K RANK 1
vues 680M RANK 1
Plus de cet auteur

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook