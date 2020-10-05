Officiel : Chris Smalling retourne à la Roma

Chris Smalling fait son retour à la Louve. Les deux formations ont trouvé un accord pour son transfert qui s'élève à 15 millions d'euros plus 5 de bonus, payable en 4 ans.

Le défenseur anglais, qui avait été prêté la saison passée à la Roma, s'est engagé pour les trois prochaines années. Smalling met ainsi un terme à son aventure avec Manchester United, dix ans après son arrivée.

After 10 years of service at Old Trafford, @ChrisSmalling has left #MUFC to join Roma on a permanent deal.



Thank you and good luck in Italy, Chris