OFFICIEL : Retour au Bayern pour Douglas Costa
À la recherche de renforts offensifs pour soulager son trio d'attaque, le Bayern Munich s'était penché sur Douglas Costa en cette fin de mercato. Peu utilisé à la Juventus, l'international brésilien vient chercher un nouveau souffle au Bayern. L'ailier devrait tout de même retrouver un poste de doublure face à l'énorme concurrence à Munich.
Après avoir enregistré l'arrivée de Leroy Sané et Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, le Bayern Munich enregistre une troisième arrivée offensive cette saison.
Les plus populaires
#ServusDouglas @douglascosta kehrt zum #FCBayern zurück.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 5, 2020
https://t.co/bNvjfn14PQ #MiaSanMia