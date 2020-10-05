noscript image
OFFICIEL : Retour au Bayern pour Douglas Costa

Jawad Loutouli par Jawad Loutouli @besoccer_es - 2 +18k

On vous l'annonçait hier, c'est désormais officiel, Douglas Costa fait son retour au Bayern Munich.

À la recherche de renforts offensifs pour soulager son trio d'attaque, le Bayern Munich s'était penché sur Douglas Costa en cette fin de mercato. Peu utilisé à la Juventus, l'international brésilien vient chercher un nouveau souffle au Bayern. L'ailier devrait tout de même retrouver un poste de doublure face à l'énorme concurrence à Munich.

Après avoir enregistré l'arrivée de Leroy Sané et Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, le Bayern Munich enregistre une troisième arrivée offensive cette saison.

