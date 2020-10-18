noscript image
Officiel : Welbeck s'engage avec Brighton

Anis Haryouli par Anis Haryouli @besoccerFR - 0 1,833

Brighton, actuel 16e de Premier League, a officialisé ce dimanche l'arrivée de Danny Welbeck libéré par Watford à la suite de la relégation. L'ex-joueur de Manchester United et Arsenal a paraphé un contrat de 1 an.

Après avoir recruté Adam Lallana cet été, Brighton vient d'annoncer la signature de Danny Welbeck pour la saison à venir.

L'attaquant de 29 ans, formé à Manchester United, a paraphé un contrat d'un an avec l'actuel 15e de Premier League.

Il était libre depuis la fin de son aventure en juillet dernier avec Watford afin d'alléger la masse salariale du club où il émargeait à 100 000 livres par semaine (110 000 €).

