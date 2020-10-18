Officiel : Welbeck s'engage avec Brighton

Après avoir recruté Adam Lallana cet été, Brighton vient d'annoncer la signature de Danny Welbeck pour la saison à venir.

L'attaquant de 29 ans, formé à Manchester United, a paraphé un contrat d'un an avec l'actuel 15e de Premier League.

Il était libre depuis la fin de son aventure en juillet dernier avec Watford afin d'alléger la masse salariale du club où il émargeait à 100 000 livres par semaine (110 000 €).

Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck.



The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward has agreed a one-year deal with Albion!



