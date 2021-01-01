noscript image
Stuart Armstrong rempile avec Southampton

Ana Pereira par Ana Pereira @besoccerFR - 0 872

Stuart Armstrong rempile avec Southampton

Stuart Armstrong vient de prolonger son contrat avec Southampton. Le milieu de terrain est désormais lié aux Saints jusqu'en juin 2024.

Southampton vient d'annoncer que Stuart Armstrong a accepté une prolongation de contrat jusqu'en juin 2024. L'international écossais - qui a rejoint les Saints en 2018 - est devenu une pièce maîtresse du dispositif de Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Depuis son arrivée à Southampton, Armstrong a inscrit 11 buts en 79 participations avec le club.

