Stuart Armstrong rempile avec Southampton

Southampton vient d'annoncer que Stuart Armstrong a accepté une prolongation de contrat jusqu'en juin 2024. L'international écossais - qui a rejoint les Saints en 2018 - est devenu une pièce maîtresse du dispositif de Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Depuis son arrivée à Southampton, Armstrong a inscrit 11 buts en 79 participations avec le club.

Starting 2021 off right #SaintsFC is delighted to announce Stuart Armstrong has signed a new contract with the club: