Benjamin Pavard testé positif au Covid-19

Ana Pereira par Ana Pereira @besoccerFR - 0 1,987

Benjamin Pavard testé positif au Covid-19. AFP

Le défenseur français du Bayern Munich Benjamin Pavard a été testé positif au coronavirus, a annoncé le club ce jeudi matin.

Le Bayern Munich a annoncé ce jeudi matin que son joueur Benjamin Pavard avait été testé positif au Covid-19.

Le défenseur français se trouve désormais en quarantaine, a indiqué le club bavarois.

Le champion du monde est le quatrième cas positif au coronavirus du Bayern ces dernières semaines : Javi Martínez, Goretzka avaient été touchés par le virus fin janvier, alors que Thomas Müller avait été testé positif un jour avant la finale du Mondial des Clubs.

Pavard manquera notamment le huitième de finale aller de Ligue des champions face à la Lazio Rome, le 23 février.

 

