Jordan Ayew testé positif au Covid-19

Absent de la feuille de match dimanche contre Brighton, Jordan Ayew a annoncé qu'il avait contracté le coronavirus lors du rassemblement avec sa sélection.

L'international ghanéen est cependant asymptomatique et a déjà été placé à l'isolement pour 10 jours.

L'attaquant ratera le match contre Fulham samedi.

Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance.



Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms



I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon



Stay safe