Jordan Ayew testé positif au Covid-19

Jordan Ayew testé positif au Covid-19

Jordan Ayew a annoncé ce dimanche sur les réseaux sociaux qu'il avait été testé positif au coronavirus.

Absent de la feuille de match dimanche contre Brighton, Jordan Ayew a annoncé qu'il avait contracté le coronavirus lors du rassemblement avec sa sélection.

L'international ghanéen est cependant asymptomatique et a déjà été placé à l'isolement pour 10 jours. 

L'attaquant ratera le match contre Fulham samedi. 

 

