Officiel : Mathieu Valbuena prolonge à l’Olympiakos

L’aventure de Mathieu Valbuena à l’Olympiakos de Pirée est partie pour durer. Ce vendredi, le club grec a annoncé que son milieu offensif français a paraphé un nouveau contrat en son sein.

L’ancien marseillais est désormais lié à la formation de Pirée jusqu’en 2021. Il aura alors trente-six ans.

Delighted to announce that I have extended my contract at @olympiacosfc!



Proud to be part of #Olympiacos family pic.twitter.com/EF31GPnlSH