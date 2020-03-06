noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Officiel : Mathieu Valbuena prolonge à l’Olympiakos

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 945

Pin Mathieu Valbuena prolonge à l’Olympiakos. Twitter/OlympiacosFC
Mathieu Valbuena prolonge à l’Olympiakos. Twitter/OlympiacosFC

Officiel : Mathieu Valbuena prolonge à l’Olympiakos

BeSoccer par BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 945

L’ailier français Mathieu Valbuena vient de signer un nouveau contrat d'un an avec son club grec de l’Olympiakos.

L’aventure de Mathieu Valbuena à l’Olympiakos de Pirée est partie pour durer. Ce vendredi, le club grec a annoncé que son milieu offensif français a paraphé un nouveau contrat en son sein.

L’ancien marseillais est désormais lié à la formation de Pirée jusqu’en 2021. Il aura alors trente-six ans.

Les plus populaires
BeSoccer

BeSoccer

infos 88K RANK 1
vues 661M RANK 1
Plus de cet auteur

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook