noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Officiel : Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au Covid

AnaPereira par AnaPereira @besoccer_es - 0 5,289

Pin Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au Covid. afp
Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au Covid. afp

Officiel : Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au Covid

AnaPereira par AnaPereira @besoccer_es - 0 5,289

La nouvelle vient de tomber : Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au coronavirus, a communiqué Liverpool ce mardi.

Encore un cas de coronavirus dans le football. Cette fois-ci, c'est Thiago Alcantara qui a été testé positif. 

Liverpool a communiqué ce mardi que l'international espagnol se trouve actuellement à l'isolement, il restera pendant 10 jours. 

Le milieu de terrain sera cependant apte à jouer le Derby de la Mersey, le 17 octobre. 

Les plus populaires

 

AnaPereira

AnaPereira

infos 883 RANK 14
vues 15M RANK 11
Plus de cet auteur

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook