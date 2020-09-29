Officiel : Thiago Alcantara a été testé positif au Covid

Encore un cas de coronavirus dans le football. Cette fois-ci, c'est Thiago Alcantara qui a été testé positif.

Liverpool a communiqué ce mardi que l'international espagnol se trouve actuellement à l'isolement, il restera pendant 10 jours.

Le milieu de terrain sera cependant apte à jouer le Derby de la Mersey, le 17 octobre.

Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.